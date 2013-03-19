Rumor: Samsung To Showcase 5.9-inch Galaxy Note 3 for AT&T

Last week Samsung confirmed that a new Galaxy Note would launch sometime during 2013, and now we’re hearing reports that a select few AT&T executives will be getting a first look at the “phablet.”

These AT&T execs will only be getting a glimpse of the phone’s design, but will not obtain information about its specifications or hardware, according to The Korea Times. The unit will essentially be a shell of the Note 3 rather than an actual device. The source that allegedly tipped the Korea Times also claims that the Note 3 will come with a massive 5.9-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Samsung news blog Sam Mobile is reporting that the Note 3 will come with an octa-core processor, just like the international version of the Galaxy S4 and will be available at the end of Q3 2013. However, the website doesn't provide any sources to back up this claim.

The Korea Times has a mixed track record when it comes reporting on Samsung product releases. Back in September the newspaper said that the recently announced Galaxy S4 would debut at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, but that turned out to be untrue.

Just a few days ago Samsung confirmed to Bloomberg that it will release three flagship smartphones this year: the Galaxy S4, a Tizen-based handset, and a successor to the Galaxy Note 2. The company sold 5 million units of the Galaxy Note 2 just a few weeks following its U.S. launch.

via The Korea Times, Sam Mobile