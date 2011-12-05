Report: Samsung Galaxy Nexus Heading to Verizon for $299

Are you one of the legions of Android fans frothing at the mouth to get their hands on Samsung's hotly anticipated Galaxy Nexus? Then you might want to make sure you have a few extra bucks handy. The Wall Street Journal is reporting Samsung's newest halo phone, and the first device to run Google's Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, will run you $299 with a two-year contract when it hits the market later this month.

That type of price, the Journal points out, seems to be a new trend in the way Verizon prices its most sought after phones, such as the Motorola Droid Bionic, Motorola Droid Razor, and HTC Rezound, which were also priced just south of $300 when they first made it to market. The $299 price is also in line with what you would pay for an iPhone 4S with 32GB of RAM, the same amount of memory found in the Galaxy Nexus.

It's worth noting, however, that an iPhone 4S with 16GB of RAM can be had for just $199. Unfortunately, the Galaxy Nexus only comes in one flavor, meaning you can't buy a less expensive version of the handset by sacrificing storage space. That being said, smartphones tend to depreciate in value faster than a Ford Pinto. So if a $299 Galaxy Nexus is too rich for your blood, you might just want to wait a month after its release for the inevitable price drop.

via The Wall Street Journal, The Verge