Report: Samsung Galaxy Nexus, a.k.a. Nexus Prime, Specs Leaked

There's less than 12 hours to go before Samsung and Google hold a joint press conference, presumably to debut Samsung's next flagship smartphone, the Nexus Prime/Galaxy Nexus, as well as Google's Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich operating system, but that doesn't mean the rumor mill stops turning. And boy is this rumor a good one. According to SlashGear and Japanese site gpad.tv, the Japanese telecom NTT DoCoMo released an ad for the Nexus with photos and a full spec list.

If the ad is to be believed, the smartphone will sport a 4.7-inch (1280 x 720-pixel) AMOLED display, a 1.2-GHz TI OMAP 4460 dual-core Cortex A9 CPU processor, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of on board memory. And it'll come preloaded with Ice Cream Sandwich Android. Those specs gel nicely with earlier rumors we were hearing about the phone. AndroidCentral says the phone supports a variety of wireless options including W-CDMA, GSM, LTE, CDMA, and HSPA, among others.

Samsung and Google were originally scheduled to debut the new handset and OS at CTIA last week, but cancelled the event at the last minute to honor the passing of Steve Jobs.

Can't wait for tonight's announcement? Check out the leaked spec sheet for the Nexus Prime/Galaxy Nexus below, and stay tuned for our report on Samsung's press conference later tonight.

Nexus Prime/Galaxy Nexus Specs:

Display: AMOLED HD: 4.65 inches Resolution (720 x1280)

RAM: 1GB

ROM: 16/32GB

OS: Google Android version 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich

CPU: 1.2-GHz ARM TI Omap 4460 Cortex-A9 MP Core SMP (Dual-Core) CPU

GPU: PowerVR SGX 540 Immage Technologies

Rear-facing camera: 5-MP with LED flash Video recording 1080pHD

Front-facing camera: 1.3-MP

Micro USB 2.0

Bluetooth 3.0 + HS

Communication Systems (GT-I9250/GT-I9250M/GT-I9250M/SC-04D): W-CDMA, GSM phone (SCH-I515): LTE, CDMA2000 Packet (GT-I9250/GT-I9250M / GT-I9250M/SC -04D): HSPA, EDGE, GPRS (SCH-I515): LTE, EV-DO Rev.

GPS

NFC

Wireless LAN: 802.11 a/b/g/n

Tethering

Wi-Fi Direct

Battery Capacity: 1750mAh

Size: 5.3 × 2.6 × 0.35- inches

Weight: 4.76 ounces

via SlashGear, AndroidCentral