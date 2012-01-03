Report: Apple to Hold Media Event in NYC This Month

While the latest iPad rumors have the next-gen versions debuting in February, sources say we'll have news from Apple this month as well. Kara Swisher at All Things D writes that the company is planning "an important—but not large-scale—event to be held in New York at the end of this month that will focus on a media-related announcement."

That description, vague as it may be, rules out the January debut of a new iPhone or iPad. There's also been talk of a new Apple TV coming out this year, but such a product announcement would likewise be a more high-profile affair.

All Things D reports that Apple's SVP of Internet software and services, Eddy Cue, will be involved with the company's January event, which suggests that the announcement may be advertising- or publishing-related. Whether that means a new hire or an eReading product announcement remains to be seen (as does the event's exact date). Check backfor more details.

via All Things D