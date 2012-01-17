Report: Apple to Announce New eBook-Creating Platform at Media Event This Thursday

We've heard buzz about Apple's upcoming "special media event" -- scheduled for this Thursday -- for the last few weeks. The earliest rumors alleged that the company would be announcing some education- or publishing-related news, and Ars Technica reports that the event will indeed be about publishing -- eBook publishing, to be exact.

Sources who spoke with the site said that Apple is gearing up to announce a new platform for creating interactive digital textbooks, a so-called "GarageBand for eBooks." Ars also reports that Apple will soon support the ePub 3 standard, which would make more iBooks compatible with different eReader platforms.

The rumored GarageBand-like platform for creating eBooks could make iPads better educational tools by providing students a more interactive learning experience, complete with 3D images, video and the ability to create content of their own. If Apple does announce such a product, it would also bring more attention to digital-book platforms such as Inkling, which offers e-textbooks with note-sharing and other interactive features.

Stay tuned till Thursday, when we'll know exactly what Apple has in store.

via Ars Technica