Alleged Samsung Galaxy S4 Design Leaks in New Photos

In less than two weeks Samsung will officially unveil its highly anticipated Galaxy S4, which of course means that the rumor mill is currently spinning at light speed. The latest bit of intel to hit the Web comes courtesy of TechnoBuffalo via @evleaks, and shows a family portrait of the Galaxy S series with the S4 standing proudly up front.

If the image is accurate, the Galaxy S4 will not only be bigger than the Galaxy S III, but it will also do away with the physical home button and soft-touch Android buttons previously found on the S III's bottom lip. The fact that the Galaxy S4 is taller than the Galaxy S III would fit nicely with rumors that the S4 will sport a larger display than its sibling.

The problem is that the Galaxy S4 is rumored to have a 4.9-inch display, while the Galaxy S III had a 4.8-inch screen. But the alleged image clearly shows a greater than 0.1-inch size difference between the phones' displays. That's not to say that the leaked image is incorrect. It could very well be accurate, though it would mean that many of the previous rumors we have heard about the S4 are wrong.

Beyond the larger chassis and display, the alleged S4 image shows a phone that hues closer to the Galaxy Note II's rectangular design language than the S III's curved styling. In addition to the S4's design, TechnoBuffalo points to the phone's specs, saying it will have the requisite 1080p display, 13-megapixel camera, Android 4.2 OS and 2GB of RAM, all things we've previously heard.

The Galaxy S4 will be revealed in New York City on March 14, and we'll bring you all of the latest news live from the event.

via: TechnoBuffalo, @evleaks