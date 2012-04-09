Prices Leaked for 7-inch and 10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab 2

If current models of the Samsung Galaxy Tab aren't doing the trick for you and you've been keeping an eye out for Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 news, these latest pricing leaks won't disappoint. Yesterday, Offce Depot outed the cost of the 10.1-inch version of the Galaxy Tab sequel, and today, QVC released the price of the 7-inch Galaxy Tab 2.

According to Engadget, Office Depot yesterday posted a Wi-Fi model of the 10-inch Galaxy Tab 2 in their system, listing $399.99 as the full retail price. This puts the device squarely in league with the iPad 2, but unfortunately the retailer also listed the model with a mere 8GB of storage, less than the 16GB and 32GB models that were expected. Still, it's a good price point for someone unwilling to cross the $500 line for a 10-inch slate.

Meanwhile, Phone Arena noticed that QVC.com has the Galaxy Tab 2 7-inch, 8GB Wi-Fi model listed on their site as $309.96. You can't quite check out with the tablet on your digital shopping cart just yet -- QVC.com instructs you to call customer service when you try -- and the device is slated to go on sale by the end of April, anyway. Another off-putting detail is the rather unbalanced pricing. But either way, the tablet is expected to come up to less than $350 on other mainstream retailers.

The official release date for the Galaxy Tab 2 line is still unknown; Samsung purportedly needs more time to tweak the infamous TouchWiz custom UI for Android 4.0. But now at least there are some target figures to aim for in saving your dime, while the waiting game for the devices gets underway.

via Engadget and Phone Arena