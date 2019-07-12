Trending

Pre-Prime Day Deal: Omars Ultra Slim Portable USB-C Charger for $16

By News 

Top off the battery on your laptop and up to two other devices simultaneously with this slim Omars portable charger for only $16.

Credit: Omars

The Omars SlimPack 10,000mAh is compressed into a design that's only 0.5 inches thick. Smaller than most phones, you can carry this charger in your backpack or pocket discretely. A twill texture protective case shields the battery bank from getting scratched.

For extreme portability and grip, you can't go wrong with Omars. This external battery as well as others are on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2019, so if you're looking for something with a larger capacity or passthrough charging capabilities, keep your eyes open.

Hunter Fenollol

Hunter Fenollol is Laptop’s editorial intern, where he covers the latest industry news and products. With a public relations degree from Long Island University, Hunter worked as a publicity specialist for independent game companies prior to joining the team. When he’s not working, you can find Hunter catching some sun at the beach with friends, babysitting his two little sisters or playing the latest video games.