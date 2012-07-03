Patent News Roundup: Nexus 7 Allegedly Infringes, Galaxy Tab Still Banned, More

The patent war front is starting to get bloody: just days after Apple was granted preliminary injunctions against Samsung's Galaxy Tab 10.1 and Galaxy Nexus, barring them from sale in the U.S., Nokia now claims that the new 7-inch Nexus tablet infringes on some of its patents.

Most analysts think that the patents in question involve Wi-Fi standard technology. Patents included as part of a standard typically must be licensed under fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms to ensure equal access to the IP for all companies that wish to use it.

Indeed, it doesn't appear as if Nokia is looking for a Galaxy Tab-like sales ban, only a licensing deal. A Nokia spokesman told The Inquirer that "Companies who are not yet licensed under our standard essential patents should simply approach us and sign up for a license."

Asus declined to comment to the publication.

In related news, Judge Lucy Koh denied Samsung's request to lift the rare pre-trial injunction against the company's Galaxy Tab 10.1. Reuters reports that Samsung could now appeal directly to the federal appeals court in Washington D.C. Apple is also seeking a similar preliminary sales injunction against the Samsung Galaxy S III. The actual patent trial isn't slated to start until July 30th.

In even more related news, the U.S International Trade Commission denied Apple's attempt to block imports of HTC's phones, including the One series and the Evo 4G LTE, Bloomberg reports. Apple claims that HTC's phones still infringe on a patent involving detecting phone numbers in emails, then allowing users to call the number simply by tapping it. HTC says it's developed a workaround for the issue.