Trending

Nvidia Shield Price Drops to $299

By News 

Nvidia has announced that its new Shield gaming handheld will launch on June 27 for $299, marking a $50 price decrease from the previous $349 price point. Nvidia decided to lower the price following feedback from the gaming community, the company said on Thursday. 

The Shield has come a long way since Nvidia unveiled the Android-based portable gaming console at this year’s CES. Originally known as Project Shield, the device comes with a 5-inch 720p multi-touch display and is powered by a Nvidia Tegra 4 processor. Pre-orders started in May. 

The gaming device runs a pure version of Android, but also features a mode that runs Nvidia’s own entertainment-focused software. Unlike other gaming handhelds on the market, Shield has the ability to run any Android mobile game as well as stream Steam titles from PCs with a recent Nvidia GPU.

As a result of numerous design changes since its initial unveiling, Nvidia has improved the directional pad and depressed joysticks to create a more natural feel. At $299, Shield is still more expensive than the Sony PlayStation Vita and Nintendo 3DS by at least $50, but the new price  makes it a more affordable and attractive choice for mobile gamers.

Those who have already pre-ordered the Shield will be charged the new price when it ships next week. 

Lisa Eadicicco

Lisa has been reporting on all things mobile for Laptopmag.com since early 2013. When she’s not reviewing gadgets, she’s usually browsing patent databases or interviewing experts to track down the hottest tech trends before they even happen. Lisa holds a B.A. in Journalism from SUNY Purchase and has contributed to The International Business Times, The New York Daily News and Guitar World Magazine.