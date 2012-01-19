LG Spectrum Now Available on Verizon for $199

We knew it was coming. LG's latest 4G LTE device, the Spectrum, is now on sale at Verizon Wireless for $199 on a new two-year contract. Underneath its super-sharp, 4.5-inch HD display, the Spectrum is powered by a 1.5GHz dual-core processor and runs Android 2.3.5, upgradable to Ice Cream Sandwich when that comes out. It also sports an 8-megapixel shooter on its back.

But here's what makes this phone a really attractive offer: The Spectrum flaunts one of the best displays we've ever seen in a smartphone. It's got an IPS display for wide angle viewing, is made from scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass, and vaunts a 1280 x 720 pixel resolution with a pixel density of 329 pixels per inch (that's even higher than the iPhone's 326 ppi). Because of a special partnership with ESPN, you'll also find a special ESPN Score Center app pre-installed on the phone, with exclusive video highlights and team scores presented in crisp and bright HD.

