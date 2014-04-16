Gold LG G3 Could Sport Sharpest Phone Screen Ever

LG's flagship handset is going gold. The rumored LG G3 is expected to launch with not only a golden skin, but also a 2560 x 1440 quad HD display that would make it one of the sharpest smartphones ever.

A recently leaked photo on UberGizmo reveals this crazy resolution, as a screenshot of the AnTuTu benchmark running on the purported G3 lists the display as 2560 x 1440. LG has reportedly confirmed this information with UberGizmo, which makes a 2K display for the G3 highly likely.

The Verge received an image of the LG G3's purported retail box, which comes completely in gold. A gold LG G3 certainly wouldn't be a suprise, as the Apple iPhone 5s, Samsung Galaxy S5 and HTC One M8 have all embraced the fancy hue in the past year.

LG shook things up last year with the G2, which sports all of its physical buttons on the rear panel rather than the edges. We liked the handset for its impressive performance and stellar battery life, though we found it somewhat dimmer than the competition.

If the rumors are true, the LG G3 sure has its work cut out for it thanks to new Android heavyweights like the Galaxy S5 and HTC One M8. However, a 2560 x 1400 display would really help the handset stand out.