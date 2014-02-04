LG's Upcoming G Pro 2 Phone Will Shoot 4K Video

We don't know much about the LG G Pro 2 just yet, but the Korea-based manufacturer promises that it's camera will deliver. After teasing that the phablet will appear in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress, LG has confirmed that it will feature a 13-MP camera capable of 4K video recording.

In a post to its Korean social website, LG said the device will come with improved optical image stabilization and a 2.1-MP front-facing camera as well. LG is referring to this OIS camera enhancement as its new Electro Image System feature, which the company says will ensure your shots appear sharper and more crisp. The G Pro 2 will also be capable of slow motion video capture at 25 percent speed and will feature a Burst Mode for firing off multiple shots in a row.

We're expecting to see the LG Optimus G Pro successor go head-to-head with Samsung's Galaxy S5, vying for attention at the show in Barcelona. LG hasn't revealed any other information about the G2 Pro, but rumors suggest it will launch with a 6-inch 1080p display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and LTE-A support. Recently leaked images also depict what claims to be the G Pro 2 with the Rear Key design that has quickly become a staple of LG handsets. Like most of LG's flagships, the G Pro 2 is likely to debut in Korea before making its way to the U.S.