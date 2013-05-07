LG Device With Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 Found on Sprint’s Website

The Optimus G Pro is set to hit AT&T’s network in just three days, but LG seems to already have another device in the works. Yesterday we learned about an allegedly leaked image of an unreleased LG handset, and now another clue has appeared on Sprint’s website.

On Tuesday a User Agent Profile on the carrier’s web page revealed an LG smartphone with a 1080p display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 CPU running Android 4.2. The handset, which is labeled LS980, is rumored to be the Optimus G2—the sequel to LG’s former Optimus G flagship which had a 1.5 GHz quad-core Qualcomm S4 Pro and a 4.7-inch 1280 x 768 display.

There’s no telling as to whether or not this leak is legitimate, but the mention of a new chip suggests that this could be an entirely new device rather than just an upgrade to Sprint’s existing Optimus G. What’s more, the purported LS980 model number is strikingly similar to that of the international version of the Optimus G Pro (E980).

Today’s news follows an allegedly leaked image from Twitter account @evleaks depicting an unidentified LG handset with a longer screen, no front-facing buttons, a slightly altered speaker grille and LG’s logo just underneath the display. It certainly seems like the Korea-based electronics maker has something brewing in its pipeline, but we’ll have to wait for LG’s official word to know for sure.