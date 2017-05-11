iTunes Coming to the Windows Store

SEATTLE -- In a surprise announcement at its Build developer conference, Microsoft announced that Apple's iTunes app will be coming to the Windows Store.

This is particularly important, as Microsoft has just announced Windows 10 S, which only runs apps from the Windows Store. It's one of the most notable apps that was previously missing. Autodesk and SAP Boardroom will also join the store.

The addition adds serious credit to Windows Store apps, which Microsoft has struggled to get off of the ground. One app won't do it all, but with Apple on board, many developers may finally jump on the UWP platform.

Microsoft's Terry Myerson didn't announce a specific release date, but it will certainly make life easier for iOS users on Windows 10.

Image: Apple

