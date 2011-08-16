German Court Lifts Ban on Galaxy Tabs in All E.U. Countries Except Germany

Europeans, with the exception of Germans, can once again purchase Samsung's Galaxy Tab 10.1 following a German court's decision to lift a preliminary injunction that banned sales of the tablet throughout the European Union. According to the Wall Street Journal, the decision to overturn the injunction was made after questions arose about whether a German court could ban a South Korean company from selling its products in countries outside of Germany. As it stands now, Deutschlanders are the only Europeans that can't purchase the Galaxy Tab 10.1. That may still change, however, if the court is found to have the authority to uphold the initial ban.

But jurisdictional greivances aren't the only things impacting Apple's case against Samsung. On Monday, the Netherlands-based publication Webwereld uncovered inconsistencies with evidence Apple presented to the court. The evidence, a side-by-side photo comparison of the iPad 2 and the Galaxy Tab was said to show the striking design similarities between the iPad 2 and the Galaxy Tab. But when Webwereld took a closer look at the photo, they found that the Galaxy Tab's dimensions may have been manipulated to increase the size of the the tablet by eight percent, making it more closely resemble the iPad. Whether or not the photo was purposefully manipulated or if it was accidentally included as evidence remains to be seen. In an interview with PC World, Amout Groen, an intellectual property rights specialist with the Dutch firm Klos Morel Vos & Schaap, said he doubts that Apple purposefully tried to mislead the court.

The property rights suite has been met with indignation from members of the technology press. To get our own Avram Piltch's take on the matter, check out his Geek's Geek column: "Patently Obvious: Pitiful Patent System Has to Go."

