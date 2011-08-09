German Court Bans Galaxy Tab 10.1 From EU Due to Patent Lawsuit

The patent war between Apple and Samsung has claimed its biggest casualty yet. A German court just ruled that European retailers in every EU nation but the Netherlands must stop selling the Galaxy Tab 10.1 immediately and ordered Samsung to stop marketing the device. The judge sided with Apple, which claimed that the Galaxy Tab 10.1 infringes on a number of its patents.

Samsung has the right to appeal the judgment, but at the moment, the court's injunction has the power of law throughout the European Union. According to the Telegraph, the appeal would be heard by the same Judge in around 4 weeks time.

Blog Foss Patents (via CNET) reports that Samsung would face fines of up to $350,000 per violation or even imprisonment of Samsung's management team for sentences as long as two years. Apparently, those are common penalties for violating a court injunction under German law.

"It's no coincidence that Samsung’s latest products look a lot like the iPhone and iPad, from the shape of the hardware to the user interface and even the packaging," an Apple rep told the Wall Street Journal when it filed suit against Samsung in U.S. courts last April. "This kind of blatant copying is wrong, and we need to protect Apple's intellectual property when companies steal our ideas."

Samsung also recently agreed to pull the Galaxy Tab 10.1 from the Australian market until it resolves its dispute with Apple in that country's court system. The Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 is arguably the best Android 3.1 tablet to date as it combines long battery life and a colorful screen with a lighter weight than competitors like the Motorola Xoom, Acer Iconia Tab A500, and Lenovo IdeaPad K1.

via CNET and The Telegraph