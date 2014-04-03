Trending

Galaxy S5 with Quad HD Screen Coming Soon?

Samsung's Galaxy S5 hasn't even shipped yet, and already we are seeing news about a separate version with a Quad HD screen. Based on a new listing on  graphics benchmark GFXBench's website, a 5.2-inch Galaxy smartphone is on the way.

This Samsung device is listed as "SM-G906S" on GFXBench. That's close to the international version of the Galaxy S5's number, SM-G900, but different enough it would seem to indicate a fully different phone.

 The mysterious new Samsung carries some higher specs than the S5 as well, packing a Snapdragon 805 CPU and a 5.2-inch 1440 x 2560-pixel display. It may also have an Adreno 420 chip, which would be less than the Galaxy S5's Adreno 430. The 5.1-inch S5 also sports a Snapdragon 801 chip and a 1920 x 1080p screen.

The newcomer Samsung flagship trailed new S5 on GFXBench tests, at just 17.8 frames per second on the T-Rex test. The S5 pushed a score of 26.9 fps. This disparity in performance could also be attributed to the SM-G906S having a much higher resolution.

Not many other details are available on the possible new Galaxy S5, other than that it has a 16-megapixel camera. Stay tuned for more as we get it.  

