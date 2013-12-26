Rumor: Samsung Mass Producing Galaxy S5 Display Panels

The new year is right around the corner, and a new Samsung Galaxy phone could be arriving with it. After months of rumors surrounding the Galaxy S4 successor, new reports suggest that mass production has begun for the phone's purported 5.25-inch quad HD display.

The rumored AMOLED screen for the Galaxy S5 is slightly bigger than the S4's 5-inch display, and its supposed resolution of 2560 x 1440 would improve on the S4's 1920 x 1080 screen. According to Korean publication DDaily, the S5's display may have a diamond pixel arrangement similar to that of the S4 and Galaxy Note 3.

Previous Galaxy S5 rumors suggest a variety of improvements to this year's model, including iris eye scanning technology and a 64-bit processor that could stand toe-to-toe with Apple's A7 chip. In addition to a larger and sharper screen, the S5 is believed to ship in both plastic and metal forms, with the latter version being water and dust resistant. The handset is expected to ship with Android 4.4 KitKat, as Google's latest mobile OS is likely to spread to more devices over the next few months. And while Samsung previously teased a curved display smartphone, the S5 is likely to have a standard flat screen.

If the Galaxy S5 is a reality, it's coming fast. One Korean report suggests that the handset could hit stores as soon as January, while TechRadar has pointed to a March or April release date. Either time frame would be earlier than the Galaxy S4's May release, which could be part of Samsung's plan to improve on the S4's somewhat disappointing sales.

via DDaily/SamMobile