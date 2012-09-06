Galaxy S III Shatters Samsung Sales Records After Stellar Debut

The Samsung Galaxy S III sits atop our list of the best handsets you can buy, and with its potent blend of power, features, style and speed, it's easy to see why. That winning combination has helped the phone fly off of shelves at a blistering pace; Samsung announced today that the Galaxy S III has sold over 20 million units worldwide in its first 100 days of availability.

By comparison, the Galaxy S II took a full ten months to hit the 20 million mark. To celebrate the milestone, Samsung is releasing four new colored variants of the phone in Amber Brown, Garnet Red, Sapphire Black and Titanium Gray.

“The GALAXY S III has enjoyed tremendous attention and popularity since its launch in May, and we are thrilled with its success,” said Samsung Mobile president J.K. Shin in the company's press release. “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to customers who have chosen the GALAXY S III. We will never stop providing the latest smart mobile technologies to help users live a life extraordinary.”

That last part is up for debate, actually, as Apple recently added the Galaxy S III (along with the Galaxy Note) to another lawsuit that it has pending against Samsung. That suit already saw Galaxy Nexus sales halted for a brief time. Will legal woes slam the brakes on the Galaxy S III's skyrocketing sales numbers? That's up for Judge Lucy Koh to decide when the complaint gets its day in court.