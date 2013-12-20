Samsung's Rumored 12.2-inch Tablet Could be Named 'Galaxy Note Pro'

Samsung was recently rumored to be prepping four new tablets for the first quarter of 2014, and now we're hearing that one of those slates may be the 12.2-inch Samsung Galaxy Note Pro. If that size screen sounds familiar, it's because we've already heard of a 12.2-inch Samsung tablet passing through the FCC in November.

According to SamMobile, the Android 4.4 KitKat-powered slate features a 12.2-inch 2,560 x 1,600 resolution display and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. Twitter tipster @eveaks also pointed to a 12.2-inch Galaxy tablet with a similar resolution display, octa-core Exynos 5 processor and S Pen capabilities.

However, according to the forum poster cited by PhoneArena, the 12.2-inch slate may instead include a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and 3GB of RAM, just like the Galaxy Note 10.1 (2014 Edition). The discrepancy in processors may point to two versions of the Note 12.2, an LTE version with the Snapdragon 800 chip and a Wi-Fi-only version with the octa-core CPU.

This isn't the only tablet Samsung is allegedly readying for early 2014. The company is also rumored to be working on a 7-inch Galaxy Tab 3 Lite and a massive 13.3-inch Galaxy Note. CES 2014 is fast approaching, and our eyes will certainly be peeled for any news coming from Samsung's camp during the event.

via: SamMobile