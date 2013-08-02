Samsung May Release Galaxy Note 3, Smartwatch at Sept. 4 Event

It looks like Samsung may beat Apple, Google and Microsoft to the punch when it comes to the smartwatch competition. According to a new report from Asia, the Korea-based manufacturer may unveil a wrist-worn gadget alongside its Galaxy Note 3 phablet next month.

The Galaxy maker is expected to reveal both devices just ahead of the annual IFA conference in Berlin on Sept. 4, Asia.co.kr reports. The wearable device would reportedly be called “Samsung Gear,” which echoes rumors from the end of July that said such a device would debut on Sept. 6. The watch is being touted as a smartphone accessory, although Samsung has yet to confirm any of these plans. Still, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Samsung launch a fitness-oriented wearable gadget that would integrate with its S Health app introduced on the Galaxy S4.

Samsung is one of several companies rumored to enter the smartwatch industry in the 2013 to 2014 time frame. Apple, Google and Microsoft all hold patents for or are believed to be testing their own wearable devices, according to reports from the last several months. Meanwhile the Web has been flooded with reported leaks surrounding Samsung’s Galaxy Note 3, which is expected to launch in multiple variants this fall. The phablet could come with a display ranging from 5.7 to 6 inches and may include either a Samsung Exynos octa-core processor or Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 CPU.

via Asia.co.kr