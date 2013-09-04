Top 5 Features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 (2014)

Samsung just revealed the 2014 edition of its Galaxy Tab 10.1, which will bring a host of improvements to the Android-based 10.1-inch tablet. With a 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution LCD screen, a 1.9-GHz octa-core processor (for 3G/Wi-Fi only version), and Android 4.3 Jelly Bean, the latest version of the Galaxy Tab 10.1 is slated to have a better viewing experience and more Samsung-exclusive content than its predecessor. From pen functionality to software security, here are the top five features of the 2014 Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1.

Faster Performance

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 (2014 Editition) will launch with 3GB of RAM and and a 1.9-GHz octa-core processor for 3G and Wi-Fi models, while the LTE version will pack a 2.3-GHz quad-core processor. No matter which new Note you choose, you'll enjoy a significant improvement over the 2012 Note 10.1's 1.4-GHz quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM. Whether you plan on using the 2014 Note 10.1 for gaming, sketching, or a combination of both, it seems capable of running smoothly during long hours of use.

Better Writing Functionality

The Galaxy Note gets its name from its included S Pen and S Note software, and Samsung promises a better virtual writing experience than ever with the 2014 Note 10.1. The newly-enhanced S Pen will carry some of the improvements made to the Note 3's pen tool, including Action Memo, S Finder, Screen Write and Scrapbook. With Scrapbook in particular, users can utilize their S Pen to highlight and save anything they find interesting. The S Note software has also been improved, meaning Note users can convert their scribbled charts and graphs into neat looking, formal ones with the new Easy Chart function.

Four Times the Resolution

The 2014 model of the Galaxy Note 10.1 boasts a 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution WQXGA super clear LCD screen, which is a vast improvement over the 1280 x 800 pixel screen found on last year's model. If you're looking for an ideal slate for watching movies and television, you might want to hold out for the 2014 Note 10.1.

Improved Security with Samsung KNOX

Samsung recently launched its KNOX security solution alongside the Galaxy S4, and the system will be incorporated into the 2014 Galaxy Note 10.1. The KNOX software can be customized to only allow specific types of applications, and users can store important information within the KNOX Container, which is a secure space with its own home screen and apps (corporate email, calendar, etc.). The implementation of Samsung KNOX makes the new Note 10.1 ideal for those who want to use the tablet for both work and play because the software allows device owners to have completely separate profiles for different environments.

Android 4.3 Jelly Bean

While last year's Note 10.1 device shipped with Android 4.1, users will be able to enjoy the new 4.3 Jelly Bean update on the 2014 model. Android 4.3 brought a host of improvements to the long-standing mobile OS, including stricter parental controls, Bluetooth Low-Energy support and OpenGL ES 3.0 graphics support. Those picking up next year's Note 10.1 can look forward to the most up-to-date, user-friendly Android experience yet.

