Average Joes: Samsung Galaxy Mega Too Bleeping Big

Would you use the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Mega as a phone? "No (bleeping) way," said an astonished New Yorker when she saw the phablet. Having a screen this big does have some advantages, especially when it comes to watching video and split-screen multitasking. However, the majority of people we stopped believed the Mega was overkill.

To be fair, many of our interview subjects were iPhone users, and are accustomed to that phone's petite build. But there were some folks who could see themselves using the Mega's billboard-like screen on a daily basis.

Do phones have to fit comfortably in your pocket, or do you prefer a ginormous screen? Leave a comment and let us know what you think.