Eyes-On With AT&T's Garnet Red Samsung Galaxy S III

Samsung's Galaxy S III is one of the most important Android phones to launch this year, and with roughly 10 million already sold, it seems like Samsung has a certified hit on its hands. In its attempt to reach as many potential customers as possible, and to keep the S III experience as pure as possible for its customers, Samsung made sure that each carrier kept the same specs, look and feel of the phone.

There is just one difference, though. While Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile got the Galaxy S III in Marble White and Pebble Blue, AT&T got access to an exclusive Garnet Red version of the S III. We've been playing with Marble White versions of the Verizon and Sprint S III's and Pebble Blue versions of the T-Mobile and AT&T editions, but it's the Garnet Red Galaxy S III that we've really been pining for.

True, it's nothing more than a pallet swap, but the Garnet Red S III feels more exotic than its plain Jane white and blue siblings. Beyond it's red back and front panels, the S III's edges are covered in a slick dark grey paint that helps the red pop. But the coolest part is that the soft-touch Menu and Back buttons on either side of the Home button light up in red. On the other S IIIs, the buttons light up in a cool white shade.

Over all, we prefer the Garnet Red S III to either the Marble White or Pebble Blue versions. But that's just our opinion. Which would you choose?