While Microsoft PowerPoint presentations default to the 16:9 widescreen ratio, that's not always the size you need. Whether you want to print your deck out or show it on a different sized display, it's good to know how to resize slides.

When changing the size of slides, PowerPoint will ask if you want to maximize content to best fill space or adjust the images and text to ensure fit. In our testing, we got the best results by selecting Ensure Fit, as Maximize enlarged photos to the point where they fall off the page and make you do more work.

This adjustment will change the size of every slide in your presentation, so make sure you're ready before you make the change. Here's how to change slide size in PowerPoint 2016.

1. Click Design.

2. Click Slide Size.

3. Select Custom Slide Size. If you just need to adjust for a 4:3 screen, select Standard (4:3)

4. Click Widescreen.

5. Select a size. "Letter Paper (8.5x11 in)" may be best for printing.

6. Click OK.

7. Select Ensure Fit.

You've adjusted the size of your PowerPoint slide deck.

