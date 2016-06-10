How to Make a Picture Transparent in PowerPoint 2016

Some images you add to a PowerPoint presentation may be better without a background, as it would be easier to see the slide's text. For those occasions, PowerPoint offers a tool to automatically erase parts of an image.

As you'll see, this tool doesn't always knock out an entire background, especially when there are tonal differences or gradients. We suggest clicking on different parts of the background for optimal results.

1. Double-click on an image.

2. Click Color in the adjust section of the ribbon in the top left corner.

3. Select Set Transparent Color.

4. Click on the part of the image you want to erase.

You've added transparency to an image in a PowerPoint slide. If you didn't get the desired effect, try clicking a different part of the photo or using a different picture.

