QWERTY Lives! Samsung Galaxy S Relay 4G Slider Headed to T-Mobile

Samsung's latest entry in the Galaxy line is designed to take a trip to the business world, powered by a bevy of BYOD-friendly features that could make it an appealing choice when the device touches down at T-Mobile sometime "in the coming weeks."

The Galaxy S Relay 4G rocks a full five-row sliding QWERTY keyboard along with Samsung's SAFE (Samsung Approved for Enterprise) feature set, which includes comprehensive IT policy controls, 256-bit AES encryption, advanced contact/email/calendar options and support for Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync, MDM functionality and virtual private networks (VPNs). If you have a plan that includes mobile hotspot functionality -- something the recently announced Unlimited Nationwide 4G plans lack -- the Galaxy S Relay 4G can provide a data connection for up to five other devices.

The phone is powered by a dual-core 1.5GHz Snapdragon S3 processor and packs a 4-inch, Super AMOLED display. A front-facing 1.3-megapixel camera handles Wi-Fi calling duties while the 5MP rear camera can capture 720p HD video. As far as software goes, the Galaxy S Relay 4G comes with Android 4.0 ICS and Samsung's Media Hub app.

Even if you don't need the business features, QWERTY phones are becoming an increasingly rare breed these days. Samsung is one of the few phone manufacturers supplying the type-tastic handsets; the Samsung Stratosphere II is rumored to be heading to Verizon Wireless sometime soon.

There is no information about the Samsung Galaxy S Relay 4G's final pricing or availability. Stay tuned for more details.