Boost Mobile Unveils No-Contract Samsung Galaxy S II and Galaxy Rush

By News 

The world of no-contract phones just got a little more high end. Boost Mobile in conjunction with Samsung unveiled the latest additions to the Boost Mobile line-up, the Samsung Galaxy S II 4G and the new Samsung  Galaxy Rush. This marks the first time the Galaxy S II will be offered in the United States without a contract.

Running on Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich), the Galaxy Rush features a 1GHz  Qualcomm CPU MSM8655 CPU, 3.5-inch display, a full 3 megapixel rear-facing camera and 1.3 megapixel camera. Available sometime in late September, the Samsung Galaxy Rush will retail for $149. The Galaxy S II 4G will retail on September 6 for $369 in black and white. 

The announcement comes on the heels of Boost Mobile debuting its $55 unlimited 4G data plans. Similar to other Boost Mobile devices, both the Galaxy S II 4G and the Galaxy Rush fall under the carrier's Shrinkage plan. Under the plan, customers will receive a $5 discount on their bill every 6 months for on time payments, eventually dropping the bill down to $40. The plan includes unlimited talk, text and data.

Interested in learning more about Boost's new Samsung smartphones? Stay tuned for our full review of both.

Sherri L. Smith

Sherri L. Smith has been cranking out product reviews for Laptopmag.com since 2011. In that time, she's reviewed more than her share of laptops, tablets, smartphones and everything in between. The resident gamer and audio junkie, Sherri was previously a managing editor for Black Web 2.0 and contributed to BET.Com and Popgadget.