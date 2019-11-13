Best Apple Laptops 2019

Apple's laptop lineup is now a lot more streamlined. The 12-inch MacBook and original 13-inch MacBook Air are gone. Now, there is only the new 13-inch MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro (two versions) and a powerful 15-inch MacBook Pro. So what should you buy?

Based on our testing, our top pick for most shoppers is the $1,299 13-inch MacBook Pro. Yes, it's pricier than the $1,099 MacBook Air, but you get a faster processor and longer battery life. But there's still reasons to opt for the Air, as well as the much more powerful 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Our MacBook vs MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro face-off will help you decide which system is right for you, and our Apple Warranty Check instructions can help you discover the remaining days on your AppleCare+ plan.

The most affordable MacBook

CPU: 8th Gen Y-Series Core i5 | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 13.3 inches, 2560 x 1600 pixels | Size: 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.8 pounds

Crisp, high-res screen

Strong sound

No bloatware

Elegant in gold

Underwhelming performance

Only packs USB-C ports

Shallow keyboard

Slimmer, lighter and sporting thinner bezels than ever before, the new MacBook Air is a very good Apple laptop for those who don't want to spend too much. You get a sharp Retina display (which was recently updated with True Tone support), loud speakers and Touch ID.

This helps you log in, use Apple Pay and unlock third-party apps with your fingerprint. While the Air's Y-series Core i5 CPU isn't as fast as we'd like, its SSD speeds are super-fast. We just wish Apple included 256GB of storage standard instead of 128GB. To find out which of Apple's 13-inch laptops is best, check out our MacBook Pro vs Air (2019) face-off.

The best Apple laptop for most users

CPU: 1.4-GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 13.3 inches, 2560 x 1600 pixels | Size: 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3 pounds

Great battery life

Very fast performance

Bright and colorful display

Powerful speakers

Keyboard has shallow travel

Just two Thunderbolt 3 ports

Thick bezels

The entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro is now our favorite Apple laptop for most shoppers. It packs a fast 8th-gen Core i5 processor and more than 10 hours of battery life in a fairly light 3-pound design. You also get a Touch ID sensor for unlocking your Mac with ease, a bright and sharp display and powerful speakers. Yes, we'd like to see more Thunderbolt ports than just two, but you'll need to step up to the $1,799 configuration for that perk.

More speed on the go

CPU: 2.4-GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 13.3 inches, 2560 x 1600 pixels | Size: 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3 pounds

This higher-end version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro gives you more power and more ports. It starts with a faster 2.4-GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, more powerful Iris 655 graphics and 256GB of storage, and Apple throws in four Thunderbolt 3 ports, so you can connect more peripherals at once. In our testing, this version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro lasted 8 hours and 51 minutes on the Laptop Mag Battery Test. That's above average but behind the cheaper entry-level 13-inch Pro. So you have to decide if more oomph or more endurance is worth it.

The laptop for serious pros

CPU: 2.6-GHz six-core Intel Core i7 (9th Gen) | GPU: AMD Radeon Pro 5300M | RAM: 16GB/32GB/64GB | Storage: 512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB/8GB | Display: 16-inch, 3072 x 1920-resolution | Size: 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 4.3 pounds

Radically improved Magic Keyboard

Immersive 16-inch display with slimmer bezels

Powerful 6-speaker audio

Up to 8-core Core i9 CPU and 64GB RAM

Display not 4K

No full-size USB port or SD card

With an improved keyboard, powerful speakers and a larger, more immersive display, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro --- the latest member of the MacBook family --- is an improvement over the now-discontinued 15-inch model in every way that matters. Yes, it's larger and a bit heavier, but that hit to portability is forgotten once you get your eyes on the MacBook Pro's gorgeous, 16-inch, 3072 x 1920-resolution display, which is flanked by thin bezels.

Continuing the tradition of its predecessor, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the most powerful of Apple's laptops thanks to its 9th Gen Core i7 or Core i9 CPUs, up to 64GB of RAM, up to 8TB of storage (no, seriously) and AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics.

We're currently reviewing the 16-inch MacBook Pro, so stay tuned for our full verdict.

