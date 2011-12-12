Apple's Mac App Store Surpasses 100 Million Downloads in Less Than One Year

Less than one year from its launch, Apple's Mac App Store downloads have surpassed 100 million, Apple announced in a press release this morning.

Apple took the wraps off its Mac App Store back in January 2011, with its interface taking design cues from the iOS App Store. The idea was to have a single landing spot to shop for all the desktop applications you need for your Mac. Today, most of the essential Mac apps are now distributed through the Mac App Store, including the software for Apple's latest operating system, OS X Lion. (Alternatively, Apple lets you purchase the operating system in physical media form -- a USB flash drive -- at brick-and-mortar Apple Stores, but that costs $69 as opposed to downloading the software from the Mac App Store at $29.99.)

"With more than 100 million downloads in less than a year, the Mac App Store is the largest and fastest growing PC software store in the world," Philip Schiller, Apple’s head of worldwide marketing, said in the press release.

While impressive, it's worth noting that the iOS App Store reached 500 million downloads after just one month and 11 days.

In the same announcement, Apple also stated that the iOS App Store currently holds more than 500,000 apps for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Users download at a rate of 1 billion apps each month, and all in all, the total number of iOS app downloads has exceeded 18 billion.

via Apple