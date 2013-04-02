Apple to Begin Producing New iPhone This Quarter (Report)

A new report suggests that production of the iPhone 5 successor will begin during Q2 2013. Citing sources familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reports that Apple has its sights set on a summer launch for its upcoming flagship handset, which many are calling the iPhone 5S.

Meanwhile, the Cupertino, Calif.-based company is continuing work on a less expensive iPhone that could be released during the second half of 2013. This low-cost iPhone will allegedly come with a smaller 4-inch screen and a different casing than the pricier version. According to the report, Apple has also been working on different color shells for this lower-end smartphone, which could give it a similar look and feel to Apple’s 5th-gen iPod Touch.

Today’s report adds further credence to rumors that have been circulating for months. Near the end of 2012, Jeffries analyst Peter Misek speculated that Apple would release an “iPhone 5S” in June, adding that it will come with hardware updates, an improved camera and NFC technology. Last month Taiwan’s Commercial Times reported that Apple is prepping to launch the iPhone 5S and a low-cost iPhone during the August/September time frame.

via The Wall Street Journal