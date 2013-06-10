Mountain Lion Adoption 9 Times Higher Than Windows 8

Just before announcing its new desktop operating system, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that OS X 10.9 Mountain Lion is the company’s best selling release of all time. On stage at this year’s WWDC, Cook announced that 35 percent of Mac users have upgraded to Mountain Lion, with 28 million copies of the software sold.

This outshines Microsoft’s most recent operating system by a long shot, as recent statistics from Net Market Share show that only 4.27 percent of PC users are operating on Windows 8. According to the data, this marks a new low for Windows adoption—even worse than the ill-fated Windows Vista which accounts for 4.51 percent of PC users.

But this trend isn’t specific to software alone, according to Cook. The Apple CEO continued to say that the average annual growth rate for Mac is 15 percent versus a three percent growth rate for PCs.

Microsoft is gearing up to launch its first major operating system update known as Windows 8.1, which the company promises is based on user feedback and will bring new features to Windows 8.