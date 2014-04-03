Apple iOS 8 Set to Launch June 2 at WWDC 2014

iOS 8--the brains behind the iPhone 6--is likely coming June 2. That's the day Apple will kick off its Worldwide Developers Conference, where it traditionally unveils its latest mobile and desktop operating systems. We could also see a new MacBook Air with Retina Display.

Other rumors include a 13-inch iPad Pro with a Surface-like keyboard cover and even a possible fitness-focused iWatch smartwatch, though the latter may not surface until the fall.

MORE: iPhone 6 Rumors: Features, Specs and More

The big news will be iOS 8. According to previous reports, Apple's next-gen OS will get a host of updates, including a new focus on health and fitness via a rumored Healthbook app. That app, which was revealed in leaked screenshots last month, is expected to provide all sorts of info, including blood pressure, the number of calories they've burned and their heart rate, in addition to other metrics.

In addition to Healthbook, iOS 8 is also expected to include improvements to Apple's Maps app. Rumors point to the app gaining a new augmented reality element that will use the iPhone's live camera view to overlay points-of-interest and directions. Maps is also expected to finally get mass transit information.

The MacBook Air with Retina display could serve as the bridge between the company's current generation MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. The Air is the slimmest of Apple's laptops and offers impressive battery life, though its sports a relatively low-resolution display (1400 x 900 pixels). A MacBook Air with Retina display would eliminate the biggest drawback to purchasing an Air over a Pro, even though the Pro will continue to offer more muscle.

Apple's rumored iPad Pro is said to feature a 12.9-inch UHD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600-pixels. A second model could sport an even sharper 4096 x 3072-pixel resolution screen. Other rumors point to a keyboard-equipped Smart Cover similar to the Microsoft Surface Pro's Type Cover. We've also seen reports indicating that the iPad Pro could include a Touch ID home button like the iPhone 5s, as well as eye tracking functionality.

We'll have boots on the ground at WWDC 2014 bringing you the latest news and developments, so stay tuned.