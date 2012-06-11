Apple Announces 900 Million App Store Accounts, 650,000 Apps

It's WWDC day! Naturally, that means a lot of interesting tidbits about the current state of Apple's business, and onstage at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Tim Cook just dropped a huge bomb about how well the App Store is doing -- phenomenally, to say the least. Here are the official stats: Over 650,000 apps in total, with 225,000 specifically for the iPad. Presently, Apple has 900 million App Store accounts on file. And it's just reached the milestone of having 30 billion apps downloaded, with checks the company's written for developers now amounting to more than $5 billion.

Count us among the stunned on these numbers. Even with a new leader at the helm, it looks like Apple's still on the up and up, and it doesn't seem like this is going to be changing anytime soon.