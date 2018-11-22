Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Just Dropped to $29

Update Nov. 2019: Follow our coverage of the best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals for the 2019 season.

Amazon's least expensive tablet is now cheaper than ever. The retail giant is slashing the price of the Fire 7 Tablet down to $30 during its Black Friday Week sale.

This is the same deal we saw last year and it remains the lowest price ever. The Fire 7 retails at $50, so you'll save a hefty 40 percent. In our review of the 7-inch tablet, we were smitten with its solid build quality and the low price you pay to gain access to Amazon services.

If you need more power than what the Fire 7 Tablet offers, Amazon is also selling the Fire HD 8 for just $50, down from $80.

Compared to the Fire 7, the Fire HD 8 has a higher-resolution display, more RAM and twice the storage capacity. Because it has a larger 8-inch display, the HD 8 isn't as compact as its budget counterpart, but the extra real estate allowed Amazon to pack in more powerful stereo speakers. In the end, it's the Fire HD 8's colorful display and good camera quality that earned it our 4-star rating.

If you want to jump on the voice assistant hype train, then you'll need to purchase the Show Mode Dock, which essentially transforms the Amazon Fire into an Echo Show. Amazon is currently selling a Fire HD 8 Tablet with Show Mode Dock bundle for $80, which is $40 off the list price.

When you snap your Fire tablet into the Show Mode Dock your tablet will change interfaces to one that imitates the Echo Show. With Alexa at its disposal, you can instantly share song lyrics, show recipes and get the weather with a single voice command.

Amazon is also selling the more premium Fire HD 10 with a Show Mode Dock at the heavily discounted price of $145. The larger 10.1-inch tablet has a full HD display and faster performance than its smaller, cheaper siblings.

The Fire HD 10 remains the most expensive Amazon tablet, but at $60 off, now is the best time to buy one.