How to Add Additional Rows Above or Below Your Excel data

Copy and paste is the obvious fix for most situations in Excel, but it’s rarely the right choice. Take this example: adding a new row of data above or below existing cells. Instead of selecting, copying, and pasting, there’s a much easier way that doesn’t involve the added steps, and it’s hiding in your right-click menu.

1. Open a blank Excel workbook.

2. Enter data, or choose an existing workbook with data already pre-filled. Here we’re going to use a listed of alphabetized names. If we forget one, we can quickly add the space we need to add the name without moving anything else around.

3. Right click the cell you’d like to add blank space above and select Insert.

4. Choose Entire row.

5. Click OK.

Microsoft Excel Tips