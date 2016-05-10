How to Make a Treemap in Excel

Excel 2016's new Treemap chart offers an interesting way to visualize a hierarchy of data. With it, you can compare data for different categories at a glance, such as revenue for a bookstore by book genre and sub-genres or laptop sales by manufacturer and model. Here's how to create a Treemap in just a couple of clicks
1. Highlight the data you want to use for your Treemap.
2. Click the Insert tab.
3. Click the Insert Hierarchy button > Treemap. Excel will create and insert a Treemap chart into your spreadsheet.
4. Double-click the chart to format it. You can apply a chart style, for example, edit the chart title, select a different color scheme, and so on.
When your data is logically categorized and ordered, you can use a Treemap to easily find patterns in that information.
Microsoft Excel Tips
- Use VLOOKUP in Excel
- Back Up Files Automatically in Excel
- Remove Duplicate Data in Excel
- Create a Waterfall Chart in Excel
- Lock Cells in Excel
- Freeze Rows and Columns in Excel
- Build a Forecast Chart in Excel
- Create a Funnel Chart in Excel
- Make a Treemap in Excel
- Convert Excel Sheets to Google Sheets
- Open Google Sheets in Excel
- Combine Data from Different Cells
- Merge Cells to Span Multiple Columns
- Use AutoFill for Repetitive Data
- Copy and Paste Repetitive Data the Easy Way
- Use Text to Columns
- Draw Diagonal Line in a Cell
- Create a New Shortcut Menu
- Transpose Columns Using Paste Special