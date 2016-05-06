Trending

How to Open Google Sheets in Excel

By News 

Google Sheets is a convenient way to create, edit and collaborate on spreadsheets online, but you may sometimes find that you need to open a Google Sheet in Microsoft Excel. Perhaps you have a coworker that only uses Microsoft's spreadsheet application or maybe you want to send someone a file attachment rather than a link.

Fortunately, Google Sheets makes it easy to download a spreadsheet as an Excel file or in other formats Here are step-by-step instructions for how to download and open a Google Sheet in Excel.

MORE: Best Chromebooks Available Now

1. Click File.

2. Click Download as.

3. Select Microsoft Excel. You can select PDF document if you want to download the spreadsheet as a file that can't be edited. If you want to use another spreadsheet editor, you can select OpenDocument, Comma-separated values or Tab-separated values.

4. Open your downloaded Google Sheet.

You've opened your Google Sheet in Excel.

Google Sheets Tips

Henry T. Casey

After graduating from Bard College a B.A. in Literature, Henry T. Casey worked in publishing and product development at Rizzoli and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, respectively. Henry joined Tom's Guide and LAPTOP having written for The Content Strategist, Tech Radar and Patek Philippe International Magazine. He divides his free time between going to live concerts, listening to too many podcasts, and mastering his cold brew coffee process. Content rules everything around him.