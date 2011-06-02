4G LTE Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 Coming To Verizon Wireless in June

We know there are already a ton of Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 fans out there even though the device hasn't been officially released. Good news on that front: next week on June 8th anyone in New York City willing to battle what may shape up to be an epic line at the flagship Best Buy location in Union Square will be able to purchase one. If you don't live in New York and don't plan to make a trip here just to be among the first to get your hands on one, just wait 10 days until the nationwide launch.

But wait, there's more. If you can keep your desire in check for just a little longer, you can have a Tab 10.1 with 4G LTE built in. Mmmmm.... delicious 4G.

Verizon Wireless will carry Tabs with two capacities -- 16GB and 32GB -- and two colors -- 'metallica gray' and 'glossy white'. Priced at $529.99 and $629.99 (respectively) with a two-year contract, the Galaxy Tab 10.1 is less expensive than corresponding iPad 2s with 3G. Not only do you pay less, but you get faster wireless. That's a sweet deal. Especially considering that the Tab 10.1 is a slick, sleek tablet with an Nvidia Tegra 2 CPU inside and will run the newest Honeycomb version (3.1).

The Verizon LTE version of the Tab will be available for pre-order starting on June 8th. There's no announcement regarding ship dates and when they'll arrive in stores as of yet. In the meantime, check out our review of the Galaxy Tab 10.1 Limited Edition. We'll also review the consumer version of the tablet as soon as possible. You know, just in case you didn't have enough to drool over.