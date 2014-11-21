Holiday Chromebook Shoppers to Get 1TB Drive Space

If you were on the fence about getting a Chromebook this holiday season, Google just announced a sweet deal that could be the final push you need. The company will be giving 1TB of free Google Drive storage to anyone who purchases a new Chromebook before the end of the year.

This is huge for Chromebook lovers, considering how much Chrome OS relies on the cloud to get things done. To get the free space, you’ll need to redeem the offer before January 1, 2015. The 1TB of Drive storage will only last two years before you need to start paying for it, but it’s still a long time to ride on that much space.

Google is claiming this offer is a $240 value. Considering Chromebooks can start as low as $199, this is a great bargain for anyone thinking about diving into the world of Chrome OS.

Chromebooks feature a very intuitive interface that's largely browser based. The interface is optimized for Google's apps such as Gmail and Google Drive. Plus, Chromebooks offer notoriously long battery life. These laptops do have limited offline capabilities, but a growing number of apps that work without a Wi-Fi connection is beginning to mitigate this problem.