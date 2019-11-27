Wow! Lenovo's excellent ThinkPad X1 Yoga is $1,640 off for Black Friday

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Yoga is the best business 2-in-1 laptop, and now it's cheaper than ever this Black Friday.

Lenovo is selling the 4th Gen ThinkPad X1 Yoga for up to $1,640 off as part of its Black Friday Doorbuster sale. The base model with a Core i5 CPU now costs just $1,199, which is the lowest we've seen it.

Lenovo's online pricing is a bit wonky but we've confirmed that this deal drops the X1 Yoga significantly below its normal price.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (4th Gen): was $2,329 now $1,199

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Yoga is the best business 2-in-1 laptop for its sleek design, fast performance and long battery life. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this excellent machine. View Deal

In our ThinkPad X1 Yoga review, we praised the flexible laptop for its sleek, CNC aluminum design, bright and vivid display, and epic all-day battery life. On top of that, you get Lenovo's signature best-in-class keyboard and a ton of extra business features, including an IR camera, a fingerprint sensor and a webcam cover.

Those who want to use the X1 Yoga as a tablet will appreciate its stylus garage, which secures the included pen.

If you're looking for more laptop discounts, see our best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals pages. Lenovo lovers can get more specific recommendations on our best Lenovo Black Friday deals page.