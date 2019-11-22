Black Friday is the best time of the year to score low prices on some of the best laptops of 2019. Lenovo is joining in the festivities with steep discounts on ThinkPad, Yoga and Ideapad laptops. Some of these deals go live in the coming days, but many are available today. We've rounded up the best Lenovo Black Friday deals so you can get the best laptop for your budget.

We're already seeing discounts on almost every laptop in Lenovo's arsenal. Highlights include savings on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and ThinkPad X1 Yoga, two of our favorite business laptops. Some Ideapad and Chromebook models are also selling for as low as $200.

As a reminder, Black Friday officially begins on Nov. 29 and Cyber Monday lands on Dec. 2 this year. While we expect to see most deals on those two days, you should be on the lookout for savings as early as possible in case the laptop you want sells out.

Below is a list of the best Black Friday deals on Lenovo laptops. For additional up-to-date deals on more laptops, tablets and accessories, make sure to visit our Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals hubs.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th Gen): was $2,089 now $1,148

The new version of our favorite business laptop, the 7th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon is just $1,182 with code "THINKSGIVING." This model has a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga (4th Gen): was $2,279 now $1,253

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga has a sleek design, long battery life and useful features. This base model, with a 1080p display and a Core i5 CPU, is $1,026 off with code "THINKSGIVING".

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (1080p): was $2,979 now $1,638

Use coupon code "THINKSGIVING" to score a massive 45% discount on the ThinkPad X1 Extreme. This model has a Core i7-8750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and GTX 1050 GPU. In our review, we named the X1 Extreme one of the best laptops. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (4K): was $3,989 now $2,194

If you need the best screen, Lenovo is selling the ThinkPad X1 Extreme with a 4K display. Just use code "THINKSGIVING" to receive a 45% discount. Other specs include a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (6th Gen): was $3,249 now $1,787

With code "THINKSGIVING" the ThinkPad X1 Carbon with a WQHD display, a Core i7 CPU and a 512GB SSD is $1,462 off. We gave the ThinkPad X1 Carbon a five-star rating. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (2K HDR): was $3,989 now $2,155

If you're searching for a 2-in-1 laptop for work, look no further. With coupon code "THINKSGIVING" you can get the ThinkPad X1 Yoga (3rd Gen) with a 2K HDR display and Core i7 CPU for $1,764 off (or 45% off).

Lenovo Yoga C930 (1080p): was $1,399 now $899

This is an epic deal. We gave the Yoga C930, a 2-in-1 laptop, a 4.5-star rating for its sleek design, soundbar hinge and fast performance. It's a steal at $899 with coupon code "CYOGA10."View Deal

Lenovo 100e Chromebook: was $349 now $209

It won't break any speed records, but at $209 (with code "THINKSGIVING", the 100e Chromebook is one of the cheapest laptops this Black Friday season. This laptop is especially great for kids because of its ruggedized chassis. View Deal

Not seeing a deal on the laptop you are hoping to buy? Shop all Lenovo Chromebook, Ideapad and Yoga deals.