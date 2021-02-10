Why wait for Presidents' Day? Save $150 on Lenovo IdeaPad 5 with Core i7 CPU right now

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 is a solid choice if you're looking for a fast and reliable everyday laptop. And for a limited time, it's on sale for an all-time low price.

Currently, Staples has the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Laptop on sale for just $649.99. That's $150 off its $800 normal price and the cheapest price we've seen for this notebook to date. This is one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 deal

In terms of value, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 is one of the best laptops for the money.

The notebook in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920x1080) display, a 1.3-GHz Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Powered by Windows 10 Home, the IdeaPad 5 is a great machine for everyone.

Although we didn't test this laptop, we find that Lenovo's IdeaPad series are generally well built and capable. For the price, you're getting a premium laptop with enough multitasking power for day-to-day productivity and entertainment.

At 3.9 pounds and 14.07 x 9.18 x 0.75-inches, the IdeaPad 5 weighs less than its competitors. It's lighter than the Dell XPS 15 4.5 pound 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.5~0.7-inches), HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches) and the 16-inch MacBook Pro (4.3 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches).

Port-wise, the IdeaPad 5 is equipped with two USB 3.1 ports, a USB-C/DisplayPort (Power Delivery) port, an HDMI port, headphone/mic combo jack. There's also a media card reader on board for transferring files.

Now at its best price yet, the Lenovo IdeaPad is a tremendous value.