TCL 75-inch 4K Android TV gets huge end-of-year price cut— drops to $599

The best end-of-year discounts on TVs offer draw-dropping savings on today's best units. If you want to step into 2022 with a new big screen 4K, you'll love this deal.

Currently, Walmart offers the TCL 75-inch 4-Series 4K Android TV for $599. That's $400 off TCL's suggested price and this TV's lowest price of the year. This is an incredibly low price for a 75-inch big screen TV.

Best Buy is running this same holiday deal.

TCL 4 Series 75-inch 4K Android TV: was $999 now $599 @ Walmart TCL 4 Series 75-inch 4K Android TV: was $999 now $599 @ Walmart

At $400 off, the 75-inch TCL 4 Series 4K Smart Android TV 75S434 has never been cheaper. It delivers stunning 4K picture quality with enhanced clarity and detail for an immersive viewing experience. High dynamic range (HDR) technology delivers bright and accurate colors for a lifelike viewing experience. What's more, it's simple, speedy home screen makes it easy to browse and stream content from your favorite apps.

Despite recent reports of software issues with its Google TV lineup, TCL manufactures many of the industry's best TVs. This, thanks to their track record of excellent performance, picture and sound quality.

Boasting specs on par with competing brands, the TCL 4-Series 75S434 is a tremendous value. This 75-inch panel has a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR. And for an overall cinematic experience, Dolby Digital Plus Audio pumps out rich, immersive surround sound.

Although we didn't test this TV, it has a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars at Best Buy. Happy owners love the 75S434 TV's crisp picture quality, easy setup, and most of all — its value for the price.

As for ports, this TCL 4-Series TV has three HDMI ports, a USB 2.0 port, an RF antenna input, digital optical audio output, composite audio/video input and a headphone jack.

So if you need a new centerpiece for your entertainment room, the TCL 4-Series Android TV is worth considering.