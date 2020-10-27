Surface Pro X sees $400 price cut ahead of Black Friday

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is the premium version of the brand's Surface Pro 7 tablet. If you're shopping around for a versatile tablet PC, chances are, this early Black Friday deal is for you.
For a limited time, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro X for $899 from Amazon. Usually, this tablet retails for $1,299, so that's $400 in savings. This is the second lowest price we've seen for this configuration and one of the best Black Friday tablet deals you can get.
Microsoft Surface Pro X (256GB): was $1,299 now $899 @ Amazon
This tablet deal knocks $400 off the Microsoft Surface Pro X. It packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touchscreen LCD, ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. With both Wi-Fi and LTE support, the Surface Pro X ensures you're always connected. It's one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen so far. View Deal
The Surface Pro X tablet doubles as a 2-in-1 with the addition of an optional keyboard.
If you want laptop functionality, Amazon also offers the Surface Pro X w/ Keyboard and Surface Pen Bundle for $1,400 ($169 off). The Surface Pro X in this deal packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. With both Wi-Fi and LTE support, the Surface Pro X ensures you're always connected.
In our Surface Pro X review, we liked its slim, attractive design, bright, vivid display and long battery life. It also has the best webcam we've ever seen on a laptop or tablet. When it comes to design, the Surface Pro X has slender bezels and rounded corners compared to the Surface Pro 7. It retains the same convenient kickstand of its sibling on the back.
At 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.3 inches and 1.7 pounds (minus the keyboard and stylus), the Surface Pro X is smaller, weighs the same as the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (12.5 x 7.9 x 0.3 inches, 1.7 pounds). Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro is lighter and slimmer (1.4 pounds, 11 x 8.5 x 0.2 inches).
Battery-wise, the fully charged Surface Pro X lasted 9 hours and 45 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test,. This beats the Surface Pro 7 (7:30) and the category average for tablets (8:16). Connectivity-wise, the Surface Pro X has two USB-C ports and a Surface Connect charging port.
At $400 off, the Surface Pro X is a solid if you're looking for a Windows tablet PC that does it all.
Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on the industry's best mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for this year's best Black Friday discounts.