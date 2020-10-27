Surface Pro X sees $400 price cut ahead of Black Friday

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is the premium version of the brand's Surface Pro 7 tablet. If you're shopping around for a versatile tablet PC, chances are, this early Black Friday deal is for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro X for $899 from Amazon. Usually, this tablet retails for $1,299, so that's $400 in savings. This is the second lowest price we've seen for this configuration and one of the best Black Friday tablet deals you can get.

Microsoft Surface Pro X (256GB): was $1,299 now $899 @ Amazon

This tablet deal knocks $400 off the Microsoft Surface Pro X. It packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touchscreen LCD, ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. With both Wi-Fi and LTE support, the Surface Pro X ensures you're always connected. It's one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen so far. View Deal

The Surface Pro X tablet doubles as a 2-in-1 with the addition of an optional keyboard.

If you want laptop functionality, Amazon also offers the Surface Pro X w/ Keyboard and Surface Pen Bundle for $1,400 ($169 off). The Surface Pro X in this deal packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. With both Wi-Fi and LTE support, the Surface Pro X ensures you're always connected.

In our Surface Pro X review, we liked its slim, attractive design, bright, vivid display and long battery life. It also has the best webcam we've ever seen on a laptop or tablet. When it comes to design, the Surface Pro X has slender bezels and rounded corners compared to the Surface Pro 7. It retains the same convenient kickstand of its sibling on the back.

At 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.3 inches and 1.7 pounds (minus the keyboard and stylus), the Surface Pro X is smaller, weighs the same as the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (12.5 x 7.9 x 0.3 inches, 1.7 pounds). Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro is lighter and slimmer (1.4 pounds, 11 x 8.5 x 0.2 inches).

Battery-wise, the fully charged Surface Pro X lasted 9 hours and 45 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test,. This beats the Surface Pro 7 (7:30) and the category average for tablets (8:16). Connectivity-wise, the Surface Pro X has two USB-C ports and a Surface Connect charging port.

At $400 off, the Surface Pro X is a solid if you're looking for a Windows tablet PC that does it all.