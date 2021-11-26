Stunning Alienware 34-inch curved gaming monitor gets $150 price cut in Black Friday flash sale

Today's Amazon Black Friday deals knocks up to 23% off the industry's best curved monitors. And for a limited time, the excellent Alienware AW3420DW 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is at a stellar price.

Currently, Amazon offers the Alienware 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is $649. That's a $150 off its $800 list price and this gaming monitor's lowest price ever.

This is one of the best Black Friday monitor deals you can get.

The Alienware AW3420DW is one of the best gaming monitors to buy. This massive monitor has a 34-inch, 3440 x 1440 panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2ms response time. The rear of the monitor follows the company's signature Legend design language, which entails smooth lines and Alienware's trademark lighting set against a near-pearlescent color dubbed Lunar Light.

Alienware's AW3420DW has a 34-inch 3440x1440-pixel resolution panel at 120Hz and a 2ms response time. You can expect sharp and detailed, buttery smooth gameplay and realism.

While we didn't test this 34-inch model, in our Alienware AW3821DW review, we loved its bright, vivid panel, high refresh rate and response time. Like the monitor in this deal, we were impressed by its gorgeous curved display with an eye-opening 21:9 aspect ratio.

The monitor's vast real estate affords you a hyper immersive experience whether you're gaming or getting things done. Additionally, G-Sync technology synchronizes the GPU and monitor which minimizes graphic distortions like tearing.

And if you can manage to take your eyes off the panel, you can enjoy Alienware's trademark customizable RGB lighting.

If you're serious about upgrading your gaming and productivity, the Alienware AW3420DW is a wise choice. Especially at this record low Black Friday price.

This deals ends November 27, so don't hesitate too long.