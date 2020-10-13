Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to $298, the lowest price ever

Prime Day is bringing about a rare discount on the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones. We weren't expecting to see a price drop on these headphones until Black Friday, so it's a welcome deal.

Currently, Amazon has the Sony WH-1000XM4s on sale for $298. Usually, these noise-canceling headphones are $350, so this deal saves you $52. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for these headphones. It's also among the best Prime Day headphones deals we've seen so far.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are among the best audio gadgets to buy.

This model provides you with long-wearing comfort, top-notch noise cancellation and up to 30-hours of battery life.

In our WH-1000XM4 review, we loved the headphone's excellent sound quality and light, comfortable frame. We also found its powerful active noise cancelling quite impressive. We gave them a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award for its overall performance.

At a weight of 8.9 ounces, the WH-1000XM4s are just a little lighter than the Sony WH-1000XM3s and the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which both weigh 9 ounces.

Music lovers will be interested in knowing that these headphones support a relaxed fit and don't have much heft. This is due to the breathable aesthetics incorporated into their design.

The 1000XM3'x dynamic soundstage and Sony's signature bass profile, give them an edge over Bose's competing headphones.

If premium sound, comfort, and noise cancellation are a priority for you, you can't go wrong with these Sony WH-1000MX3s.

