Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to $298, the lowest price ever

Prime Day is bringing about a rare discount on the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones. We weren't expecting to see a price drop on these headphones until Black Friday, so it's a welcome deal.
Currently, Amazon has the Sony WH-1000XM4s on sale for $298. Usually, these noise-canceling headphones are $350, so this deal saves you $52. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for these headphones. It's also among the best Prime Day headphones deals we've seen so far.
- Shop Amazon's entire Prime Day sale
- Best noise-cancelling headphones
- Sony WH-1000xM4 vs. Bose 700: Which is best?
The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are among the best audio gadgets to buy.
This model provides you with long-wearing comfort, top-notch noise cancellation and up to 30-hours of battery life.
In our WH-1000XM4 review, we loved the headphone's excellent sound quality and light, comfortable frame. We also found its powerful active noise cancelling quite impressive. We gave them a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award for its overall performance.
At a weight of 8.9 ounces, the WH-1000XM4s are just a little lighter than the Sony WH-1000XM3s and the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which both weigh 9 ounces.
Music lovers will be interested in knowing that these headphones support a relaxed fit and don't have much heft. This is due to the breathable aesthetics incorporated into their design.
The 1000XM3'x dynamic soundstage and Sony's signature bass profile, give them an edge over Bose's competing headphones.
If premium sound, comfort, and noise cancellation are a priority for you, you can't go wrong with these Sony WH-1000MX3s.
Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $298 @ Amazon
This Prime Day deal takes $52 off our favorite headphones. The latest revamp to its flagship wireless noise-cancelling headphones, the WH-1000XM4, provides excellent sound and crystal clear whether you’re in or outdoors. Get them now for an all-time low price. View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM3: was $349 now $269 @ Amazon
Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones offer signature Sony sound, industry-leading noise-cancellation, and 30 hours of battery life. Grab them now from just $80 off. View Deal
Prime Day deals: quick links
- Kindle Oasis E-reader: was $279 now just $199
- All-new Fire 7 Tablet (16GB): was $49 now just $39
- Fire HD 10 Tablet (32GB, With Special Offers): was $149 now just $79
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+: up to $150 off
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A: $50 off
- HP Pro c640 Chromebook (Customizable): was $794 now $555 @ HP
- Samsung: Great October Sale: deals phones, tablets, and more
- Aukey Wireless 10000mAh Portable Charger: $27.99 via coupon," NQJS24TS"
- Flexispot Electric Standing Desk (White): was $299 now $199
- Flexispot Electric Standing Desk (Black): was $299 now $199
- Urbanears Plattan 2 wireless headphones: was $50 now $30
- Satechi Aluminum USB Headphone Stand Holder: was $49 now $29
- Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad: was $109: now $90
- Nintendo Switch Games: up to 35% off
- Microsoft Early Holiday Sale: up to $600 off Laptops
- Google Pixelbook Go: $200 off
- HP ChromeBook 11: was $285 now $262
- Dell: Save on XPS 13, XPS 15
- Lenovo: Up to 69% off