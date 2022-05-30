Save $2,000 on LG's 65-inch NanoCell TV in crazy Memorial Day 2022 sale

On the hunt for a big-screen TV? Best Buy's Memorial Day sale 2022 has just the deal, knocking off a crazy $2,000 from LG's 65-inch NanoCell TV with 8K resolution, HDMI 2.1, and incredible Smart TV support.



That's right, the LG Nano99 65 inch 8K NanoCell TV is now just $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's a hefty chunk of change you're saving considering its original $2,999 price tag. Better be fast, as the deal only lasts until the end of the day. We've seen some awesome discounts throughout the Memorial Day sales, along with some brilliant Memorial Day TV sales, but this one is not to be ignored.

(opens in new tab) LG Nano99 65-inch 8K NanoCell TV: was $2,999 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Right now, you can pick up LG's 65-inch NanoCell TV and save a whopping $2,000. This TV comes with all the bells and whistles, including advanced UHD technology, up to 8K resolution, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, Dolby Atmos support, Dolby Vision and HDR 10 visual tech, and plenty more.

Many looking for a big-screen TV to fill their living rooms are often put off by outrageous prices, especially when it comes to visual tech such as 8K Ultra HD picture quality with rich colors, three-dimensional sounds from Dolby Atmos, support for HDR 10, and now 4K gaming at 120Hz on the latest generation of consoles.



If you don't want to spend just under $3,000 on all that, now's your chance to get it all for under $1,000.



The LG Nano99 65-inch 8K NanoCell TV offers all this in a slim, cinema screen with a NanoCell LED panel, 8K (4320p) resolution, HDR support, and then some. It's a smart TV with LG's own smart platform, LG webOS, and features HBO Max, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, YouTube, and more. It even has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in.



The deal lasts until the end of Memorial Day (May 30). If you're after a TV but want to save big, this may be the deal for you.